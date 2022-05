PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an adult injured and a juvenile dead Sunday night, Action News has learned.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Carver Street in the city's Wissinoming section.Police say both victims were rushed to the hospital by officers.The juvenile was pronounced dead at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.The condition of the adult victim was not immediately known.Police have not said if any arrests were made or what sparked the gunfire.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.