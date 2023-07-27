A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Girl, 2, dies after being shot by teen inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened just before 12 p.m. Thursday in a second-floor bedroom of a home on the 1600 block of North 29th Street.

Police say the child was shot by a 14-year-old inside the residence.

The 2-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police have not released further details on the incident, but it appears the shooting may have been accidental.

Action News has learned the weapon belongs to a grandparent of one of the children.

