Cobbs Creek shootout leaves security guard, teen injured; at least 40 shots fired

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11799201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly police provide update on Cobbs Creek shootout on April 27, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A security guard is recovering at the hospital after police say he was injured during a shootout in a Philadelphia shopping center.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Police say the 55-year-old male security guard was in full uniform and armed when he was approached by three males.At some point during the altercation, police say one suspect brandished a weapon and a shootout ensued.The guard, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, was shot three times. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.Police say a 17-year-old male was also injured in the shooting. It's still unclear how the teen was involved in the incident.According to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace, at least 40 spent shell casings were found at the scene and two cars in the parking lot were hit by bullets.Action News was there was police cordoned off a large portion of the shopping center parking lot. It was not immediately clear if any gunshots were fired inside the store.Pace says the motive for the shooting may be robbery.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.