shooting

Cobbs Creek shootout leaves security guard, teen injured; at least 40 shots fired

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shopping center shootout leaves security guard, teen injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A security guard is recovering at the hospital after police say he was injured during a shootout in a Philadelphia shopping center.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Police say the 55-year-old male security guard was in full uniform and armed when he was approached by three males.

At some point during the altercation, police say one suspect brandished a weapon and a shootout ensued.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly police provide update on Cobbs Creek shootout on April 27, 2022.



The guard, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, was shot three times. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say a 17-year-old male was also injured in the shooting. It's still unclear how the teen was involved in the incident.

According to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace, at least 40 spent shell casings were found at the scene and two cars in the parking lot were hit by bullets.

Action News was there was police cordoned off a large portion of the shopping center parking lot. It was not immediately clear if any gunshots were fired inside the store.

Pace says the motive for the shooting may be robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootoutgun violenceshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man dead, woman injured after being shot while inside car
Man waiting for Uber Eats shot outside Philly recording studio: Police
Philadelphia community gathers to discuss violence prevention efforts
Police: Man shot by gunman then hit by another driver in Philly
TOP STORIES
Man dead, woman injured after being shot while inside car
Bouncer wanted for punching man outside Philly bar
Tow company owned by fmr. state senator accused of overcharging
Suspect wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in police custody
AEW, WWE open 'forbidden door' for Philly fan who lost his brother
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
Bear spotted in Bucks County leaves residents on edge
Show More
Norristown man severely beaten after leaving Philadelphia bar
Off-duty Trenton police officer helps thwart bank robbery
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Man accused of stabbing aunt to death in Philly
More TOP STORIES News