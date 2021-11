Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting, marking city's 500th homicide

EMBED >More News Videos The City of Philadelphia has now reached a grim milestone with 500 homicides in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a woman who was gunned down in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon. The killing marked the city's 500th homicide.The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near 7th and Jackson streets in South PhiladelphiaPolice say Eloise Harmon, 55, was shot three times in the chest. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.Video captured the frantic moments as the victim yelled, "Call 911." Seconds later, you can hear multiple gunshots being fired.Police believe the shooting is domestic in nature. No arrests have been made.The grim milestone ties the 1990 record of 500 homicides.On Wednesday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were joined by federal, state and local officials at City Hall to address the violence. "It's terrible to every morning to get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It's just crazy. It's just crazy and this needs to stop," Kenney said.Kenney said that reducing the violence is his administration's top priority.He also called on lawmakers in Harrisburg to allow the city to pass more restrictive gun laws to keep weapons off the streets."There are people making money selling these guns, making these guns, and the legislature, not the people behind me, don't care. They don't care how many people get killed. It's ridiculous. And cities like Boston and New York that are not dealing with this problem the way we're dealing with it, there are strict gun laws...we need to have some semblance of that. I'm not talking about people hunting deer," said Kenney.Mayor Kenney and Commissioner Outlaw both released statements on reaching 500 homicides: