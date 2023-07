A 33-year-old woman was shot during an eviction in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Woman shot during an eviction in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old woman was shot during an eviction in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police say a court-appointed contractor opened fire here on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street just after 4 p.m.

The woman is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say one person is in custody.

Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.