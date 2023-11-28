New video shows suspect wanted in East Mount Airy shooting

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 10:56PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new video of a suspect wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man was shot on November 19 on the 7600 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling up in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan.

Police say the suspect opened fire after a brief argument on the sidewalk.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

