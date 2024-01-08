Man dies following shooting in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section; suspect sought | VIDEO

Man dies following shooting in East Mount Airy; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section in November 2023 has died, police said.

Surveillance video captures the scene on November 19 on the 7600 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Investigators say 35-year-old Terrell Sizer was involved in an argument with someone when that person opened fire.

Sizer died of his wounds on January 12, 2024.

No arrests have been made but the surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the scene in a black or dark blue Cadillac CTS.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

