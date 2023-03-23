Caught on video: 4 suspects wanted in West Philadelphia shooting that injured 3 teens

Philadelphia police released surveillance video on Thursday morning of a shooting that injured three teens earlier in the week.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured after more than 60 rounds were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video on Thursday morning of a shooting that injured three teens earlier in the week.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of N. Frazier Street.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured after more than 60 rounds were fired.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds injured in West Philadelphia shooting



Surveillance video shows four males, armed with rifles and semi-automatic pistols, firing down the block before running on Lansdowne Avenue toward 56th Street.

The males were all wearing face masks.

Two of the three victims remain in critical condition at local hospitals. The third is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker