Gunman approaches couple out for early walk in Holmesburg, shoots man in leg

Police say the suspect opened fire on a couple out for an early morning walk in Holmesburg. A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man out for a walk early Wednesday morning was shot in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Police say a gunman approached a couple, a man and woman, around 1 a.m. along the Pennypack Creek Bridge at Ashburner Street.

The suspected opened fire, striking the 39-year-old male once in the leg.

Police say at least nine shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was not hurt.

Police say they each are licensed gun owners but did not return fire.

The suspect fled the scene.

The couple told police they walk every night at the same location.

It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.