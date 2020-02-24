16-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia: Police

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia Police say 16-year-old Vaux student shot 4 times at 21 & Master after a fight that may have spilled over from school.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a teenager on Monday afternoon.It happened at 21st and Master streets at 3:12 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot four multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.The shooting happened after a fight that may have spilled over from an incident at school, police said,No arrests have been made.Police are looking for a black car, possibly a Nissan involved in the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.