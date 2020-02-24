16-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a teenager on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 21st and Master streets at 3:12 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot four multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.



The shooting happened after a fight that may have spilled over from an incident at school, police said,

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for a black car, possibly a Nissan involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
