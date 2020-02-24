16-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia: Police

It happened at 21st and Master streets at 3:12 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot four multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.
DEVELOPING: Philadelphia Police say 16-year-old Vaux student shot 4 times at 21 & Master after a fight that may have spilled over from school.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) February 24, 2020
Police looking for a black car, possibly a Nissan involved.
Teen was rushed to Temple in critical condition.@6abc pic.twitter.com/QVbiTk9XYe
The shooting happened after a fight that may have spilled over from an incident at school, police said,
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
