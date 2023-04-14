'Sounded just like the 4th of July': Resident nearly caught in crossfire of Philly gun battle

Miguel Cuevas says he was in his home and opened the door to leave when the gunfire erupted nearby on Rising Sun Avenue and Comly Streets.

"We are not safe and it's not stopping," said Pamela Davis of Lawncrest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tiny Tech Learning Lab in Lawncrest reopened Friday after a shooting near the day care sent teachers and young students ducking for cover.

The gunfire erupted around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rising Sun Avenue and Comly Street outside of the Lawncrest Recreation Center.

One neighbor was nearly caught in the crossfire.

"Still nervous. I can't sleep," said Miguel Cuevas of Lawncrest. "Sounded just like the Fourth of July fireworks, but louder."

Cuevas says he was in his home and opened the door to leave when the gunfire erupted.

"The moment, if I would've got in the car, I would've been in the middle of the crossfire because all the bullets came in the car," said Cuevas.

He says the car, now riddled with bullets, was just purchased last weekend.

"Where are they getting these guns from or whatever? It's ridiculous how everybody can get guns like nothing," said Cuevas.

Police say the shootout started as suspects were breaking into a nearby Mustang when the owner showed up and tried to stop them.

At least 27 shots were fired.

One of the bullets pierced the day care window where children were inside. There were also people inside the rec center, but no one was injured.

"And the bullet came right through the day care. I mean, we are not safe and it's not stopping," said Pamela Davis of Lawncrest. "These people don't realize how important life is."

Davis lives nearby. She says this shooting is just another reminder to stay vigilant at all times.

"I hope one day when I wake up there will be peace," said Davis.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

