Police: Stray bullet hits day care after gun battle outside rec center in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An attempted car theft in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood led to a gun battle outside of a recreation center on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. outside of the Lawncrest Recreation Center at Rising Sun Avenue and Comly Street.

Police say at least one of the stray bullets went into a day care. It's still unclear if anyone was inside.

No injuries are being reported at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The shooting comes a day after the city announced that it would be installing more cameras outside of recreation centers in an effort to crack down on violence.

Nearly 300 incidents of gun violence have been reported near parks and recreation centers since 2019.

