Neighbors startled by sound of late-night gunfire in Lawndale

"I heard what happened. I heard like 15 gunshots right in a row," one neighbor said.

At least two parked cars were hit by bullets. The vehicles had broken windows and bullet holes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors say they were startled by the loud sounds of gunfire in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

The shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Saint Vincent Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

"I was ready about to go to sleep and I heard about 15 gunshots and I got up really quick," said neighbor Antonio who did not provide a last name.

There were no reported injuries but neighbors' property suffered damage.

At least two parked cars were hit by bullets. The vehicles had broken windows and bullet holes.

"My daughter's car got shot; it has two bullet holes in it right now," said neighbor Christine who did not provide a last name. "I heard what happened. I heard like 15 gunshots right in a row."

Police are looking for two people in a white sedan seen driving off northbound on Bingham Street.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker