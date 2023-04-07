19-year-old fatally shot in Philadelphia's Logan section

A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning in the city's Logan section, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning in the city's Logan section, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of North 13th Street.

Police said the shooting happened near the Jay Cooke Elementary School and investigators are hoping surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

