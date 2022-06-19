shooting

18-year-old in critical condition following gun fight in city's Mantua section

Police say he was shot during a gun fight with two other people.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in the city's Mantua section has left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

According to police, 35 shots were fired in the 1000 block of North 39th Street.

They believe the victim was driving a vehicle that was stolen on Friday.

No arrests have been made.
