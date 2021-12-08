shooting

Police: Argument leads to shooting inside Philadelphia bar; 3 injured

"I didn't know they were gunshots. I thought it was just like banging on the bar," said a Ralph's Bar customer.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured after shooting inside Philadelphia bar, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot after an altercation inside a Philadelphia bar on Tuesday night.

It happened at Ralph's Bar around 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Torresdale and Bleigh avenues in the city's Mayfair section.

Detectives say there were 15 people inside the business when the gunfire erupted following some type of argument.

"At some point he pulls a gun from his waistband, backs up and just begins to fire at people who are all clearly trying to do the right thing," said Philadelphia Police Captian John Walker.

Three men, including a 33-year-old and a 38-year-old, were injured in the shooting, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 overhead after shooting inside Mayfair bar on Dec. 7, 2021.



The victims, who are expected to survive, allegedly had nothing to do with the argument that led to the shooting.

Theresa Burger was there celebrating her birthday when the violence broke out.

"I didn't know they were gunshots. I thought it was just like banging on the bar," said Burger, who was in the bathroom when the bullets started flying.

Police say security video shows the gunman casually walking around inside after the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say at least one arrest was made.

A total of seven people were shot in the city on Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News