Man shot dead in South Philadelphia; 4 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:43 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 19th Street.

Police say a 51-year-old man died after he was shot in the head.

Officers are looking for four male suspects who jumped out of a passing vehicle during the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.