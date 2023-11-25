79-year-old woman shot in head during shootout between man, dirt bike rider

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander was shot in the head during a shootout on Friday morning in Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say there was an altercation between two men, one of whom was on a dirt bike.

At some point, the argument escalated and that's when the pair exchanged gunfire in the residential neighborhood.

The 79-year-old victim was just leaving the J &L Grocery store when she was hit by one of the bullets. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to family members, the victim shops at the corner store frequently.

"Every morning she goes and gets her little coffee and her little bread with butter. That's what she was doing this morning," said the victim's grandson. "She's been here for over 50 years. She's seen everyone grow up here. She's like everybody's grandma around here. Shes a sweetheart."

Video from Chopper 6 shows police officers and crime tape blocking off sections of the street. Further down the block, detectives placed at least 20 evidence marker on the ground.

The Action Cam found at least five vehicles hit by the barrage of bullets.

"I'm surprised 'cause that type of stuff don't really happen around here because we're real close. Everyone knows everybody. Everybody takes care of everybody," said Luis.

The victim underwent surgery Friday and Luis hopes she will be released soon.

"She was supposed to get discharged earlier but she had some complications. God willing, she's going to be alright," he said.

Police are searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

