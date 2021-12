PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four men injured on Sunday night.It happened around 7 p.m. near North 9th and West Clearfield streets.Police say two men were shot in the legs and two others were shot in the torso.The victims were transported to Temple University Hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.The gunman was in the backseat of a dark-colored SUV, according to police.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.