4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Knorr Street and Loretto Avenue.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

