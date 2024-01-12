Man shot during gun battle with attempted robbery suspect in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot during a gun battle with an attempted robbery suspect in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on the 6100 block of Shisler Street.

The victim told police he was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by four men wearing masks.

Police say one of the suspects was armed and pointed a gun at the 48-year-old victim.

The man, who was also armed and had a permit to carry, fired four gunshots in the direction of the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect returned fire, hitting the man in his hip. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The four suspects were able to get away. It's unknown if any of them were shot.

Police say they have surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

