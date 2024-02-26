Man dies after overnight shooting in the Olney section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to Wagner Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets, around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

That's where officers discovered a man dead at the scene.

He had two gunshot wounds including one to the chest.

Police are now looking for two male suspects, dressed in dark clothing, who fled the scene westbound.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

There is no word on a motive.

