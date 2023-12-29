Man shot, killed in doorway outside Northeast Philadelphia home while family inside

Police say the victim was shot and killed, with his family hearing the deadly gunshots from upstairs.

Police say the victim was shot and killed, with his family hearing the deadly gunshots from upstairs.

Police say the victim was shot and killed, with his family hearing the deadly gunshots from upstairs.

Police say the victim was shot and killed, with his family hearing the deadly gunshots from upstairs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being ambushed at his front door in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

Police say the victim was shot and killed, with his family hearing the deadly gunshots from upstairs.

The 911 calls started coming in around 11:30 p.m. for gunshots at the Regency Townhomes on Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to the family, they heard a knock on the front door, and when the 33-year-old answered the door, that's when the family heard multiple gunshots and realized the 33-year-old was shot.

Arriving officers went inside one of the units and found the 33-year-old man lying on the floor just a few feet from his front door. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead.

Police believe at least 13 shots were fired.

Investigators say evidence shows that the shooter(s) were firing from outside the door and then went in and continued firing. Police say it does not appear anything was stolen or ransacked.

His family was home at the time, including children under the age of 10. They were on the second floor with their mother at the time and they were not physically hurt.

Witnesses say they saw two males wearing dark clothing running from the scene, possibly getting into a white vehicle. Police say they are looking for surveillance footage and more information to learn more about who was behind this.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker