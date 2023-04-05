1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside garage in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left at least one person dead on Tuesday night.

PHILAELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left at least one person dead on Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rorer Street in the city's Kensington section.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers cordoned off a garage on the block.

Action News has confirmed one person died in the gunfire. The conditions of the two other victims are still unknown.

There was no word on if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

