Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 4 hurt, including teenager

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11066551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11153707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people are dead and four others are injured, including a young child, following multiple shootings in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead and four others are injured, including a young child, after gunfire rang out across Philadelphia in matter of hours Thursday.There were five different shooting scenes. Six of the victims were shot in the span of 45 minutes.The first shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of W. 65th Avenue in West Oak Lane. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed. One person was arrested.The gunfire continued on the 4000 block of Old York Road in the city's Hunting Park section, where a 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times around 5:30 p.m. She was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition."The shooting occurred where she collapsed right in front of the house where she lives with her father," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Just 20 minutes later, around 5:50 p.m., police say three men got out of a vehicle on the 900 block of Cambridge Street and opened fire onto a porch.The shooting left a 28-year-old man dead. A 14-year-old male was shot multiple times while on the porch, but he's expected to survive."They walked around the back of the house, they go up to the side driveway, they sneak up on these two victims that are sitting on the front steps of the property and fired multiple shots," Small said.The officers on scene of that double shooting then heard more gunshots coming from about two blocks away around 6:14 p.m., Small said.Some officers rushed from the double shooting scene to the 900 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia where a 23-year-old had been shot seven times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Ten shell casings were found at the scene."Most of those ten spent shell casings are just inches away from where the victim was lying, so clearly the shooter or shooters walked right up to this individual, fired those ten shots," Small said.Around the same time, a drive-by double shooting was reported at 20th and York streets.Police say a 21-year-old man and 18-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk when the shots were fired.The 21-year-old was shot five times. He was taken the hospital in critical condition.The 18-year-old was shot once and is listed in stable condition.Police are still searching for multiple suspects. Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.A total of 445 homicides have been recorded this year, according to Philadelphia police statistics.