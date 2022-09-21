Driver shot after being caught in crossfire of North Philly gun battle

Action News has learned that the 29-year-old woman was on her way home when she traveled into the middle of a shootout.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a driver was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.

Action News has learned that the 29-year-old female victim was on her way home from a voter registration drive when she traveled into the middle of a shootout between multiple people.

The woman, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.