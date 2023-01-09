Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.

It happened on the 4700 block of Hellerman Street near Torresdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the arm.

He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

At least three cars and an Amazon delivery van were left with bullet holes.

Police say it appears the delivery driver was injured by flying glass after the window was shot out.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

