Philadelphia shooting leaves teen dead, nearby home riddled with bullets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunmen who killed a teenager and opened fire on a residence on Monday night.It happened around 630 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street in North Philadephia.When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Police also say that a residence across the street from where the teen was found was riddled with bullets.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, at least 10 bullets entered the home that was occupied by four children and one adult.Multiple bullets entered the first-floor living room where a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were sleeping on the couch.Small says bullets were also found in the walls and ceiling just above a 64-year-old woman who was bedridden on the first floor.And two brothers, ages 17 and 14, were in a second-floor bedroom when bullets entered the property.No one inside the home was injured.Police do believe that the 16-year-old was targeted. Video also show the two suspects intentionally shooting into the home after getting out of a vehicle."The front seat driver and the front seat passenger both get out. You can clearly see the front seat passenger had a rifle in his possession, and then you see some movement walking around. And you can clearly say shots being fired into that house," said Small.Based on ballistic evidence, at least 20 shots were fired from two weapons. Small says one of the suspects appeared to have a rifle.Video obtained by police captured the shooters entering a white-colored vehicle that was last seen traveling south on the 2600 block of Hutchinson Street.The teen shooting victim has not been identified. It's still unclear if the people inside the home are related to the teen shooting victim.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.