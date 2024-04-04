Man shot, killed near La Salle University campus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed near La Salle University's campus in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Olney Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"I heard a lot of yelling and then a loud 'pop' because my window was open," recalled a La Salle student, who was inside his home when the shot was fired.

Police say the victim is 40 years old. He has not been identified.

La Salle issued a safety alert to students to avoid the area. The shooting took place across the street from La Salle and Central High School, police say.

Authorities said this incident is not related to either school.

There is no description of the suspect at this time and police say no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case should contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

