Police: Man shot outside McDonald's in Philadelphia; 17 shots fired

According to police, roughly five of the bullets hit the business and became lodged in the interior walls.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a McDonald's in the city's Tacony section.

The gunfire rang out around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say the 18-year-old male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the restaurant.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, 17 shots were fired outside. Roughly five of the bullets hit the business and became lodged in the interior walls.

There were about 10 employees and 10 customers, including children, inside the business when the gunfire erupted. But police say no one inside was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker