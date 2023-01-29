Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police

Investigators found 11 shell casings at the scene.

Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunshot victim who walked into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia has died, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North Simpson Street, near Marilyn Road.

Police say the victim was shot twice. He later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

