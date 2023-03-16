Bill requiring automatic sprinklers in Philly high-rises faces opposition

A bill in Philadelphia city council that would require automatic sprinklers to be installed in all city high-rise buildings is facing opposition.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bill in Philadelphia city council that would require automatic sprinklers to be installed in all city high-rise buildings is facing opposition.

The bill covers any building more than 75 feet tall.

If passed, critics say the city council legislation would cost anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 to retrofit a single apartment unit.

It was proposed by council members Mark Squilla and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

"It's going to increase rents between $200 and $400 a month for residents, so we're out here just advocating and telling city council to vote no. This is an unfunded mandate at an unneeded time," said Andre Del Valle, V.P. of Government Affairs for the Pa. Apartment Association.

Councilman Squilla says he has been meeting with condo associations and lobbyists on suggested amendments to the bill.