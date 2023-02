The stabbing happened around 5:47 p.m. at a SEPTA station on the 800 block of Market Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Center City Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:47 p.m. at a SEPTA station on the 800 block of Market Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was stabbed twice in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It's still unclear what sparked the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

