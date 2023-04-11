Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that injured two people including a 5-year-old on April 10, 2023.

5-year-old girl among two stabbed inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that injured two people including a 5-year-old.

It happened around 7:34 p.m. on the 1800 block of North 20th Street.

Police say a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman were both stabbed multiple times in a first-floor bedroom of a home.

Both victims are currently listed in critical condition.

Police have not said what sparked the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.