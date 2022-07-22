starbucks

Employees at Center City Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store

Employees at the store claim they've had ongoing issues since they unionized.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Employees at Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Workers of the Starbucks at 12th and Walnut streets in Center City Philadelphia are refusing to open the store Friday during a 24-hour strike.

The employees are making allegations of unfair work environments, intimidation, refusal to allow union reps to be present, reduced work hours and retaliation since they voted to form a union.

The strike started at 5:30 a.m. Friday and is expected to end at 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

"It's worth it because this is our livelihood. This is how we pay the bills and we deserve a living wage." said store supervisor Kate Pfligler.

Five Starbucks in Philadelphia are now unionized. Four joined Starbucks Workers United in May and then the store at 12th and Walnut voted to unionize in June.

"Starbucks prides itself on being a progressive company and yet they're withholding benefits and wages from hundred and hundreds of employees that they call partners," Pfligler said. "In any context, this would be considered an abusive relationship and it doesn't change just because it's a professional relationship."

Employees at the store claim they've had ongoing issues since they unionized.

Nearly 200 stores across the country have voted to unionize since last December when workers at a store in Buffalo, New York become the first to join.

Pfligler said 14 out of the 18 employees are striking and they're asking the others not to open the store and withhold their labor.

Action News has reached out to Starbucks' corporate offices for a response, and information on the status of any negotiations with unionized stores, but have not heard back as of yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiastarbucksstrikeunions
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks closing Center City Philadelphia store, 15 others
Some Philly Starbucks stores vote to unionize
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
800 impacted by hepatitis A at NJ Starbucks eligible for 2nd shot
TOP STORIES
Sesame Place issues new apology amid racism claims
Police investigate string of armed robberies in Fairmount
Bicyclist killed after Parkside hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Hot, Not As Humid
Swimmers assault staff after being asked to leave pool: Police
UPS truck struck by bullet in Society Hill
Firefighters decontaminate after battling fire at Del. warehouse
Show More
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Video of raccoon on a leash in Philadelphia goes viral
For the Dogs: Top spots in Philly for our canine companions
'Accomplish Moore': Villanova star creates clothing brand during rehab
'Horror movie': Officers forced to kill massive 15-foot pet snake
More TOP STORIES News