Storm cleanup continues across Philly, Pa. suburbs after wild weekend weather

Parts of MLK Drive in Philadelphia were closed and roads in Montgomery County were flooded after water levels rose from the weekend's wild weather.

"We heard a big bang, and I saw the lightning. I don't know if it hit the tree or what, but it came down," said one resident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parts of MLK Drive were closed on Monday morning after water levels rose from the weekend's wild weather.

The road was reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Nearby residents say it's far from the worst they've seen here.

"When I came downhill and saw the river, it reminded me of last year when we got flooded, and it was all the way up to the top of the restaurant," said jogger Alaine Arnott of East Falls.

But in Berks County, water raged in Thomas Kline's yard in Laureldale.

Kline said flooding is frequently a problem in this area.

"We try to move everything out of the way, but it doesn't matter what you do- if you put sandbags out, it's just too much water," Kline said.

Water rushed through Mount Laurel Road in Muhlenberg Township. Emergency crews were dispatched around the area.

There was flooding in numerous locations across Montgomery County including streets in Conshohocken where cars were stuck and submerged.

Live wires came crashing down on the 100 block of Front Street.

"We heard a big bang, and I saw the lightning. I don't know if it hit the tree or what, but it came down," said Pat Sarro.

Ron Gamza of Plymouth Meeting was in his kitchen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when he heard a big boom.

A tree on Aster Lane split and fell on top of his neighbor's car.

"That probably weighs a thousand pounds at least," Gamza said, referring to the branch.

Crews were out on Monday across the area still clearing debris.