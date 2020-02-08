Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

We are sending out a survey crew to investigate the storm damage in Cecil and New Castle Counties from earlier this morning. We hope to have preliminary results posted by this evening. #MDwx #DEwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of severe storms, that prompted a rare February tornado warning along with severe thunderstorm alerts, left a trail of damage in its wake on Friday morning.In Newark, Delaware, a tree fell on the second floor of a house along the 400 block of Brewster Drive around 10 a.m.Homeowner Ron Rose Sr. was inside the home at the time but was not injured."I got out of the back room, you know my family room, got inside and all of sudden, boom, boom, boom," said Rose.The National Weather Service said it is sending a survey crew to the area to examine the storm damage.Another home was damaged on Worrilow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa.A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.Strong winds also blew through Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery County, bringing down branches and trees.At one home, a tree smashed a garage.In Wayne, Delaware County, a massive tree fell on a family's garage.Neighbor Bill Conway was in his basement and didn't realize anything was wrong until his son got home from school. He knew the neighbors were not home."I went in and got the dog out... the poor dog was cowering in the corner but he knows me and once he smelled me he said, 'Get me out of there'," he said. "Turned off the gas and water that type of thing."Meanwhile, the windshield of a car was smashed by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia.The tree came down near Woodland Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway.Video from the Action Cam showed a large hole in the glass. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed.Trees also came down near Academy Park High School on Woodland Avenue in Sharon Hill, Pa.