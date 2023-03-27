Philadelphia tap water 'safe to drink' through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill

The Philadelphia Water Department is confident that tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 following a chemical spill in Bucks County.

To date, results have shown no contamination in Philadelphia's waters from the chemical spill, officials say.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Water Department is confident that tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, following a chemical spill in Bucks County.

Officials announced the update during a 5 p.m. briefing Monday.

Crews have been testing the water around the clock. To date, results have shown no contamination in Philadelphia's waters from the chemical spill, according to officials.

Bucks County health officials said Sunday that a leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans, and no known adverse health effects have been reported in the county.

So far, 60,000 gallons of contaminated water has been collected, officials said Monday. Shoreline patrols Sunday morning turned up no visible chemicals along the Delaware River, they said.

The Philadelphia water department "has analyzed a variety of samples from the river and raw water basin using infrared spectroscopy and gas chromatography," city officials said.

"Contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have not been found" in the city water system, officials said.

Officials said they will continue to track the spill closely and vowed to notify the public immediately if water quality sampling indicates a potential effect on the river water entering the Baxter Water Treatment Plant in northeast Philadelphia downstream from the spill.

On Sunday, Philadelphia residents were recommended to buy bottled water as a precaution, but officials later stressed that the water was safe to drink.

"Your tap water is and remains safe," said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia's Office of Transportation.

"It is safe to drink and use tap water, to cook with, and to brush your teeth, to bathe in and of course, at least until tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.," added Carroll on Monday.

As part of the City's emergency response protocol, the City is working with partners to develop a water distribution plan in the event that it is needed. Informational materials in multiple languages will be shared with impacted communities accordingly.

Officials said intakes to the city's Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant were closed after the spill, but they were opened at 12:15 a.m. on March 26 to maintain minimal water levels to avoid damage to equipment and to supply water for fire safety and other other essential needs.

PWD closed the intakes at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Potentially affected areas

A map of areas that could potentially be impacted by the spill can be viewed here: https://phillyh2o.info/spill-map

Portions of northwest, west and southwest Philadelphia do not appear to be impacted, according to the map.

Residents can search their addresses on the map to see if they would be in an impacted area should the city issue any advisory.

Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant does not service all of Philadelphia. The City's other two treatment plants draw water from the Schuylkill River which was not impacted by the spill.

Bucks County health officials said Sunday that a leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township was caused by a pipe rupture and spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution into the river. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans and no known adverse health effects have been reported in the county.

"It's like the material you find in paint," said Tim Thomas, the senior vice president of manufacturing and engineering at Trinseo. "It's your typical acrylic paint you have in your house, that's what really this material is, in a water base."

Carroll called health risks from the material "very low if present at all."

"I want to reiterate that the health risks are very low if present at all. No acute effects are associated with low-level exposure. Our best information is that people who ingest water will not suffer any near-term symptoms or acute medical conditions. We foresee no reason to seek medical attention related to this event," Carrol said in a statement.

Residents stocking up on water

The city's previous guidance to use bottled water sent residents straight to area grocery stores.

"They were actually limited to a customer what you can get," said Mark Young, of Wynnefield, who made several stops before he found bottled water.

Susan Clayton, of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., said she too spotted long lines of people waiting to get water.

State environmental officials are leading the response. Pennsylvania American Water said its Yardley Water Treatment plant about 15 miles upstream of the release remains unaffected. Aqua said it shut off the intake to its Bristol water system to protect customers and had seen no impact from the spill.

The chemical spill has not impacted New Jersey residents, but New Jersey American Water is issuing a voluntary water conservation notice for customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. Customers in these counties are being asked to limit their non-essential water use until further notice. The company is issuing this notice to help ensure the optimal operation of its Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant.

"We continue to monitor the quality of the Delaware River and have activated our business continuity plans to continue to provide safe, reliable service to customers in this three-county region," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "We're asking customers to voluntarily reduce their unnecessary water usage for the next 24 to 48 hours to help us in our ability to maintain optimal operations and a plentiful supply for the region."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.