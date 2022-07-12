16-year-old leaving corner store on way to friend's house killed in Strawberry Mansion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old male was killed after leaving a corner store when more than 60 shots were fired in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Police say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday at Diamond and Newkirk streets.
Officers responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting.
Arriving officers located the 16-year-old victim unconscious on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times.
The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police found 63 spent shell casings at the scene. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.
"Sixty-three shots, that's a lot of shots. It appears this may have been some sort of shootout just based on where the ballistic evidence is located but we are not certain at this time," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
According to police, the 16-year-old victim had just gone to the store with a friend and was walking back to the friend's house when the shooting started.
"We're not sure of a motive," Small said.
Police say the only description they have for the suspects are five males who were wearing dark clothing.
They were last seen on foot going north on Dover Street.
Through last Thursday, there have been 19 fatal shootings of juveniles 17 and under, which is three fewer than the same time last year.
A new curfew for teens went into effect last week with the goal of protecting young people from gun violence.
For children 13 and under, the curfew remains unchanged at 9:30 p.m.
Teens aged 14 to 17 must be now home by 10 p.m.
Previously 16 and 17-year-olds were allowed to be out until midnight. Children 14 and 15 already had a 10 p.m. curfew.
The modified schedule will continue through September 29.
