New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Curfew changes go into effect Thursday night for minors 16 and older across the city of Philadelphia.Mayor Jim Kenney signed off on the bill that changed the curfew from midnight to 10 p.m. The new curfew is in effect until September 29.That is the same rule currently in place for 14- and 15-year-olds.The curfew for kids under the age of 13 will remain at 9:30 p.m.City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said the goal is to keep young people out of harm's way.Richardson also secured millions of dollars in funding for community evening resource centers. The centers serve as safe spaces for kids and are open every day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.