curfew

New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia

The new curfew is in effect until September 29.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Curfew changes go into effect Thursday night for minors 16 and older across the city of Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed off on the bill that changed the curfew from midnight to 10 p.m. The new curfew is in effect until September 29.

That is the same rule currently in place for 14- and 15-year-olds.

The curfew for kids under the age of 13 will remain at 9:30 p.m.

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said the goal is to keep young people out of harm's way.

Richardson also secured millions of dollars in funding for community evening resource centers. The centers serve as safe spaces for kids and are open every day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newssafetyteencurfew
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CURFEW
Proposed bill would change Philly curfew for all minors 16 and older
Councilmember's bill looks to alter Philly youth curfew
More than a dozen arrested at Jersey Shore pop-up party
Curfew centers helping some Philly teens despite doubling violations
TOP STORIES
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Show More
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Suspect in deadly NE Philly bar shooting arrested at Jersey Shore
Video shows Center City rape suspect walk into law firm's building
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
More TOP STORIES News