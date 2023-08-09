You may need to rescan your TV to watch Channel 57. Here's why

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've shopped for a new TV lately, you may have noticed a new feature available called NextGen TV.

That means it's compatible with a new and improved over-the-air signal that's launching in our area on Thursday.

Experts say TVs with the NextGen capability will receive better picture, sound, and reception.

There is nothing you need to do to keep watching Action News and 6abc.

However, if you enjoy programming on Channel 57 (WPSG-TV), you'll need to rescan your television after 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

Click here for more information about NextGen TV.