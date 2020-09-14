Portion of I-76 reduced to one lane until the end of the year for construction, PennDOT says

The land reduction will be in effect between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Center City Philadelphia.
In addition, the westbound off-ramp to South Street will also be closed through the end of the year, and the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 will be closed for approximately six weeks during median barrier construction in that are
PennDOT has suggested the following detours for motorists during the construction time:
- During the closure of the westbound off-ramp to South Street, motorists will be detoured to the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.
- During the closure of the eastbound off-ramp to South Street, eastbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.
- During the closure of the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow South Street west to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather permitting.
PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract.
Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.