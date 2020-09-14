Traffic

Portion of I-76 reduced to one lane until the end of the year for construction, PennDOT says

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 76 westbound will be reduced to one lane around-the-clock beginning Monday morning and lasting through the end of the year for the reconstruction of the median barrier, PennDOT officials said.

The land reduction will be in effect between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Center City Philadelphia.

In addition, the westbound off-ramp to South Street will also be closed through the end of the year, and the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 will be closed for approximately six weeks during median barrier construction in that are

PennDOT has suggested the following detours for motorists during the construction time:

  • During the closure of the westbound off-ramp to South Street, motorists will be detoured to the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.


  • During the closure of the eastbound off-ramp to South Street, eastbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.


  • During the closure of the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow South Street west to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.


Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather permitting.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaconstructionpenndotroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired in Lower Merion Township
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Cooler Air Coming
Homeless encampment residents ask to meet mayor as stalemate continues
Man struck, killed by box truck on Black Horse Pike
West Chester police introduce little 'recruit'
Show More
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
Double whammy for NJ drivers begins with toll hikes
Eagles fans welcome return of football, bummed about first loss
Man armed with knife shot, killed by officer in Lancaster: DA
Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets
More TOP STORIES News