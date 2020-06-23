Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mile Marker 337, near the Belmont Avenue exit, and created major delays for the morning rush.
Traffic is at a standstill between Conshohocken and Belmont Avenue.
I-76 EB is a parking lot from Conshohocken to Belmont where an accident and emergency workers block all lanes. @6abc pic.twitter.com/dzm7H1FDQo— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) June 23, 2020
An ambulance had to back up in the wrong direction to get out of the backlog.
There are restrictions on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway, as well.
No injuries have been reported.