Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mile Marker 337, near the Belmont Avenue exit, and created major delays for the morning rush.

Traffic is at a standstill between Conshohocken and Belmont Avenue.



An ambulance had to back up in the wrong direction to get out of the backlog.

There are restrictions on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway, as well.

No injuries have been reported.
