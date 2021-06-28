PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Streets Department is asking residents for continued patience when it comes to trash pickup.
The department says city residents should put out your trash on your regularly scheduled collection day this week, but be aware there could be delays.
"Residents may experience delays as the department continues to adjust it operations to balance increased tonnage and staffing shortages," the Streets Department said in a press release Sunday.
The department says residents can use one of six sanitation convenience centers in the city to drop off your trash and recycling.
They are open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Over the weekend, the departments says, crews continued to work to catch up on delayed collections and return to an on-time collection schedule.
"The Streets Department apologizes for the inconvenience. We thank residents for being vigilant and for their patience as we work to keep the city clean, green and safe," officials said.
Philly residents should put trash out on regular collection days, but expect delays
TOP STORIES
Show More