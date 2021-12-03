Union fans hoping to clinch a big win at Eastern Conference Finals

If there's one thing Philly sports fans love to see, it's a win. That's exactly what the Union is hoping to do this Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park in Chester.
After coming off two emotional victories - with energy taking over the stadium - Union Head Coach Jim Curtin said he's looking forward to creating the same atmosphere this weekend.
"The atmosphere in our last two games have been the best I've ever witnessed in Philadelphia, and I've been here for almost 10 years now. So, they've been special nights and we're looking to create another special night," said Curtin.
At this point in the season, he said it's all about surviving and advancing - and the team is doing a great job at that.
"They are creatures of habit so to change routines right now it would be a bit of a risk. But it's a very loose group. I just kind of kept things the same, they know the magnitude of the game, they know it's the biggest game in our club's history, but they're really excited," Curtin explained.
Being the home team has its advantages, and fans are proud to host the game in Chester.
"Over the last couple of years we've made this a little bit of a fortress, so we like the idea of you gotta come through Chester to get to the championship," said Lead Capo of Sons of Ben Adam Booth.
He said this game is what fans dream to be a part of.
"Cheer on the team, give them our voices and our hearts for 90 minutes, and hopefully just 90 minutes this time. And, ya know, get to the final," Booth said.
Fans aren't the only ones looking to score a victory. A win for the team is a win for local businesses.
"If you're a business in that town you're looking and betting they're going to win. Because if they win it's good for everybody," said Darin Urbaczewski, owner of The Larimer.
While fans are more than proud to loudly root on their team from Chester, one fan is working on a 300lb surprise for Sunday's game. He was happy to give Action News a sneak peek of his project.
Only a glimpse of the 300lb banner you’ll see at Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final… @PhilaUnion @6abc #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9KHp5LC8EG— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 3, 2021
"It's really kind of exciting seeing people that I don't know tagging me on the Sons of Ben account because they're excited because they got to hold it, or they're zooming in on the Union's picture of it being like, 'oh that's me holding the corner,'" explained the Director of Tifo Ryan Bross.
Tickets for Sunday's game sold out within 24 hours, but you can watch the game on 6abc at 3 p.m.