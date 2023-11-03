Two WWII Veterans honored as Grand Marshals for Philadelphia Veterans Parade

Two members of the greatest generation will be honored as the Grand Marshals of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, two members of the Greatest Generation will be honored as the Grand Marshals of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

The World War II veterans visited us here at the 6abc studios to share their stories, and their wisdom, ahead of their march on Market Street.

"I'm the oldest member of my family going back generations," says Corporal Benjamin Berry, who just turned 100 years young in September. "I felt great honor. But I said, 'Why me, Lord?' And He said, 'You got to stay here until you get it right. And so I will just keep messing up.'"

Corporal Berry is from Willow Grove and was 19 years old when he was drafted.

"We didn't volunteer." he says. "But when we were called to duty, we answered."

Berry served in the segregated Quartermaster Corps during World War II.

"It's a good experience for us, being disciplined, following directions and keeping your ears and eyes open," he says.

Berry has since become buddies with Private First Class Jacob Ruser. The Conshohocken native turns 99 in December.

"You try to be thankful that you made it," PFC Ruser says.

He was a combat medic and nurse during World War II.

Both men served in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, every detail etched into their memories with honor and precision, especially the day it ended.

"Oh, happy day," Berry says. "Oh, happy day. The dancing that was done, the celebration that was done. My thought was getting home to mama and having some more her good biscuits, which is one of my favorites."

Both men say their favorite part of this parade is meeting the young people following in their footsteps.

"They always say 'Thank you for your service,' of course," Berry says. "And 'What was it like? Tell me something about it?'"

"It's so good to see so many young people interested in learning this stuff," Ruser adds.

As far as being a Grand Marshal is concerned, Berry says: "It's something we could not have dreamed of, even thought of really."

"It's quite an honor," adds Ruser.

"When it came our way, it was our duty to do it," Berry says of fighting in the war. "God was with us, and we are here today to tell the story."

Please join us as we honor Corporal Berry, Private First Class Ruser, and all of our men and women in uniform, at the Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

