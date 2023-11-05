What to know ahead of the 9th annual Veterans Parade in Philadelphia

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and Sharrie Williams will anchor our coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All of Philadelphia and those of us here at 6abc will be proudly saluting our military veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The city's ninth annual Veterans Parade will march through the streets on Sunday! The event is rain or shine.

Festivities kick off at noon at Juniper and Market streets and will end at 5th and Market streets.

More than 100 organizations are taking part in this year's celebration.

There are road closures in effect around the parade route starting at 6 a.m.

You can watch the parade from the comfort of your home right here on 6abc or wherever you stream us.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and Sharrie Williams will anchor our coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. We'll be on the air until 2 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following routes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 5:

- Market Street between 6th and 3rd streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 5 for the parade starting area:

- JFK Boulevard between 20th and 15th streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, and will reopen when the parade concludes:

- 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square

- South Penn Square to Market Street

- Market Street from South Penn Square to 6th Street

The above-listed streets will also be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones for the parade, according to city officials.

For more information on parking and street closures, click here.