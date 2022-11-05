Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine co-host 6abc Veterans Parade

Watch the 8th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade live Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on 6abc or wherever you stream.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, 6abc will proudly broadcast Philadelphia's Veterans Parade live from Independence Mall.

This year, we are welcoming a new co-host to our team.

Celebrity chef, TV host and supporter of veterans, Robert Irvine will join me, Brigadier General Maureen Weigl and our own TaRhonda Thomas for our salute to our men and women in uniform and honor their service and their sacrifice.

"Anything to do with the military is very meaningful to me," Irvine said. "That's an understatement. I spend 150 days a year on the road with the military. So for me, to be doing this parade is really exciting. We get to honor and revere those who serve, those who have lost their lives and their families and stand behind them. I jumped at it."

His Robert Irvine Foundation honors and supports service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

Robert is a veteran himself, having served in the British Navy.

He's now a U.S. citizen and is so proud of that.

