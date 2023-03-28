'Abundance of safety': Mayor Kenney defends city's response to protect water system

Officials stressed they have not found any chemicals in the water supply at any point, but will continue monitoring and testing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney defended the city's response to a chemical spill in Bristol Township, Bucks County that threatened Philadelphia's water supply.

He has faced criticism for a response some called confusing after an advisory went out on Sunday recommending people use bottled water.

"We weren't sure whether there was anything there. We had to give some advisory so people would be safe," Mayor Kenney said.

He took a defensive tone at times when answering questions outside of an event on Tuesday.

"It was just an abundance of safety," Mayor Kenney said. "Everything that we were tasked to do has been done by the water department, by the Managing Director's Office, by the DEP, by the Coast Guard, and the water supply is safe."

As of Tuesday morning, the city advised that tap water was safe to use until at least Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. That is based on modeling estimates of the time it will take the river water to move through treatment and water mains before reaching customers.

New Jersey American Water is also testing water and has found nothing in their supply either. They are testing every 15 minutes and closed the intake valves for a time. They believe the threat has passed.

"Based on the timing of the event, we think we get further and further away from the chance that there might be a contaminant in the water," said Mark McDonough of New Jersey American Water.