WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters on scene of hazardous materials spill in Downingtown, Pennsylvania

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 4:18PM
Firefighters on scene of hazardous materials incident in Downingtown
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous material spill in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials spill in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 6 was over the scene off of the 400 block of Boot Road in Downingtown.

The county's hazardous response team shut down streets in the area when the call came in around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A shelter-in-place for a one-mile radius was initially ordered, but that order has since been lifted.

It's not yet clear what chemical spilled that prompted this response.

We'll bring you updates as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW